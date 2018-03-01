Who Topped WWE's Biggest Signings List?, Bayley Visits Indie Promotion (Photo), The Undisputed Era

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish training at the WWE Performance Center with Coach Sean Hayes. As noted, The Undisputed Era will defend their titles against the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- WWE has a new article counting down the top 10 biggest signings in company history. The list looks like this:

10. Finn Balor

9. Big Show

8. Samoa Joe

7. Bill Goldberg

6. Eddie Guerrero

5. Sting

4. Kurt Angle

3. Ronda Rousey

2. Rey Mysterio

1. Chris Jericho

- WWE cameras were with Bayley this week as she visited the Big Time Wrestling indie promotion in California while WWE was in the area. BTW posted this photo of Bayley and noted that she was there to film material for a future documentary: