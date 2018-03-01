WrestlingInc.com

Paul Heyman On If Brock Lesnar Will Work WWE Event, Tommaso Ciampa Denies WWE Shop, WWE Champions

By Marc Middleton | March 01, 2018

- The WWE Champions mobile game will be releasing an update soon. Above is new video of a quick walk-through of the new main feature to be revealed, Perks.

- WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on turning down WWE Shop after they approached him with a t-shirt idea:


Paul Heyman To Work With Ronda Rousey On WWE TV?, Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Contract
See Also
Paul Heyman To Work With Ronda Rousey On WWE TV?, Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Contract

- Paul Heyman is playing off the speculation surrounding WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his contract status following Lesnar's absence at Monday's RAW. Heyman tweeted the following today and confirmed that he and Lesnar will be at Saturday's live event in Chicago, where The Beast is set to defend against Kane. Heyman wrote:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Hoodies As Low As $30

Most Popular

Back To Top