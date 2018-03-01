Paul Heyman On If Brock Lesnar Will Work WWE Event, Tommaso Ciampa Denies WWE Shop, WWE Champions

- The WWE Champions mobile game will be releasing an update soon. Above is new video of a quick walk-through of the new main feature to be revealed, Perks.

- WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on turning down WWE Shop after they approached him with a t-shirt idea:

atWWEShop reached out to me about selling this design on their site, stating they have received "a record number of requests from fans worldwide"...



I said, "no".



Fans? The same "fans" that wanted to replace me? I will never forget... pic.twitter.com/P21vWM5ZVb — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) February 28, 2018

- Paul Heyman is playing off the speculation surrounding WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his contract status following Lesnar's absence at Monday's RAW. Heyman tweeted the following today and confirmed that he and Lesnar will be at Saturday's live event in Chicago, where The Beast is set to defend against Kane. Heyman wrote: