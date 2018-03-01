WWE Hall Of Famer Asks Fans To Name Her New TV Show, Get To Know Eva Marie (Video), WWE Stock Down

- Above is the first NEM Talks Q&A video from Eva Marie, where she says fans can get to know her on a more personal level through an intimate discussion instead of a typical Q&A.

- WWE stock was down 0.76% today, closing at $37.86 per share. Today's high was $38.59 and the low was $37.48.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita has a new TV show coming out soon. She posted the following to Instagram today and asked fans to help her with the name:

NAME MY SHOW!!!Awhile back, I asked you guys what Amy Dumas the TV show would look like. I have to admit you all were pretty dead on. Dogs, vegan food, roadside stops, punk rock, oh and Duh- Aliens Well, the wait is almost over for you to see this thing. But what's it called? Name my show. I send you something cool for your contribution. I also must warn you, I've got @beckylynchwwe on the pun game, so you'll have some stiff competition. Think UFOs and kitsch. Basically, think me. What choo got? #namemyshow