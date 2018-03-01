Bobby Roode Says He'll Be U.S. Champ At WrestleMania, Roderick Strong On WrestleMania, Xavier Woods

- Kinda Funny's Greg Miller appears with Xavier Woods in this new video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The two play a game of Monster Hunter World.

- WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong recently spoke with the WWE website to talk about working for NXT and now WWE 205 Live. Strong recently made it to the semi-finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament by defeating Hideo Itami and then Kalisto. Strong is scheduled to face Cedric Alexander next. Strong, who is focused on working both brands for the foreseeable future, commented on how making it to the finals at WrestleMania 34 would be huge for his legacy.

"I've strived my whole career to do this at the highest level, and being a champion in WWE would put a stamp on my legacy," Strong said. "I've had to do some soul-searching at times. I reflect a lot, not on where I have been but where I want to go and how to get there. When you consider what I've had to overcome in life to even get here, it puts things into perspective. I believe my past setbacks are part of what it takes to build a champion. After all, how can you fully appreciate winning without knowing what it's like to lose?"

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his Fastlane match against Randy Orton and his road to WrestleMania 34: