John Cena's Path To WrestleMania 34 (Video), New Day's 'Book Of Booty' Updates, WWE NXT TV

- Cathy Kelley looks at John Cena potentially finding his path to WrestleMania 34 in this new WWE Now video. Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in the non-title main event of this week's SmackDown to earn a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event, making it a Six-Pack Challenge with Styles, Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

- New WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University have been announced for Wednesday, May 9th and Thursday, May 10th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9th at 10am EST via NXTTickets.com. The Full Sail tapings on Wednesday, March 7th and Wednesday, April 11th have been sold out for several weeks.

- WWE's "The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It." from The New Day will be released on Tuesday, March 13th. You can pre-order the Kindle or hardcover version on sale from Amazon at this link.

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods will be signing copies of the book on a mini-tour later this month. Below are the list of dates along with the cover art and the book synopsis:

* Friday, March 9th: World of Wheels in Chicago

* Sunday, March 11th: Barnes & Noble in Columbus, OH (Townsfair Way)

* Monday, March 12th: Barnes & Noble in Dayton, OH (Miamisburg-Centerville Road)