Former WWE Stable Members Reuniting (Photo), Pat McAfee Threatens Adam Cole, Big E Birthday Surprise

- As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel posted this video of Woods and Kofi Kingston on a mission to surprise Big E for his "fifth" birthday backstage this week.

- Former members of WWE's Nexus stable will be reuniting for CHIKARA's 2018 King of Trios tournament, which takes place from August 31st through September 2nd. This will be the 11th Trios tournament for the promotion. Tickets are on sale now. As seen below, The Nexus Alliance team will feature "Mr. No Days Off" Fred Rosser (Darren Young), Michael Tarver and PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) teaming up.

King of Trios is upon us! The Nexus Alliance will officially be competing in #KOT2018

- Adam Cole and former NFL player Pat McAfee of the Indianapolis Colts are feuding on Twitter ahead of McAfee's special ring announcing gig at Sunday's live event in Indianapolis. McAfee will be announcing for The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits and Kassius Ohno. You can see their tweets below:

So...we're supposed to care that @PatMcAfeeShow is gonna be there? @WWENXT is my show...just stay out of the way...or stay home. #AdamColeBayBay https://t.co/xMip4rkSMn — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 1, 2018