Rey Mysterio Pulls Out Of UK Show, No Longer Appearing At WrestleMania Weekend Indie Show?, E&C

Rey Mysterio did not appear at tonight's 5 Star Wrestling event at the SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom. He was replaced by Alberto El Patron. The reason given to the audience for Rey's absence was that he had "an urgent family emergency in San Diego."

Rey is scheduled to be a guest on Edge & Christian's podcast this Friday. As noted, The Wrestling Observer reported this week that Rey is reportedly meeting with Triple H soon regarding a WWE return.

See Also News On EC3 Missing Indie Show On The Day Of The Royal Rumble

Rey's upcoming dates include an upcoming CRASH Lucha Libre event on March 17th in Tijuana, as well as the March 25th NJPW event in Long Beach, California, where he will be facing the legendary Jushin "Thunder" Liger. Mysterio was also scheduled to appear at the upcoming CRASH event during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, April 6th, as seen here. Updated advertising for the event released today no longer has Mysterio on the poster or on the card, as seen below: