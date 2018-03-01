FOX Would Pass On UFC For WWE?, Ric Flair Cuts Promo In Hip Hop Video, Gronk Responds To NFL Report?

- The official video for the hit hip-hop single Ric Flair Drip dropped today, which you can watch in the video above. The video features Flair stylin' and profilin' with Offset and Metro Boomin. It even has Flair cutting a promo at the 2:20 mark.

"This for all my kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' dripping son of a guns!" Flair shouted. "Woooooo!"

- Sporting News has a story here about FOX being interested in securing the television rights for WWE when their deal with NBCUniversal / USA Network expires on September 30th, 2019. The move would reportedly see RAW cut back to two hours and move to FOX on Monday nights, while SmackDown would move to FS1 on Tuesdays. There have been no official talks yet, as WWE's negotiating period with the USA Network expires in the spring, however the report noted that FOX really wants the WWE TV rights.

"[Fox] is definitely trying to get [the WWE]," a source said in the story. "They'll pass on UFC, then use 'Raw' for [Fox Broadcasting] and FS1 content."

- NFL.com reported on Wednesday that Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots is expected to return to the league in the fall. It was noted that nothing is official. Gronkowski has teased retiring from football, and WWE is reportedly interested in signing him if he does. It should be noted that shortly after the NFL article was published, Gronk tweeted:

As noted, his last tweet before that was in response to an ABC 15 article on his close friend, Mojo Rawley: