Former WWE Star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Arrested On Fugitive From Justice Charges

Tammy Sytch, also known as former WWE star Sunny, is once again behind bars, with cops saying she is a "fugitive from justice."

According to a report tonight by TMZ, jail records show that Sytch is currently locked up in New Jersey on contempt of court and fugitive from justice charges.

TMZ is trying to get more details on what exactly led to her arrest.

Sytch, who turned 45 years old in December, has been arrested several times over the years. In 2012, she was arrested five times in a four-week span, for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. She was arrested a sixth time in January 2013, also for violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail and was released in May 2013.

In January 2016, Sytch pleaded guilty to driving while under suspension. On August 18, 2016, a judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail but counted her 97 days in rehab as jail credit. On September 23, 2016, 18 days into her probation, Sytch was arrested for violating her parole. The arrest was due to three DUI arrests in 2015. Sytch remained in jail on these charges through her arraignment in January 2017. She was fined $1,496.45 for the remaining charges and released on February 3, 2017.

Sytch has been active on the independent wrestling scene in recent months with autograph signings and appearances at shows. She appeared for MCW Pro Wrestling last Saturday in Hollywood, Maryland, managing fellow WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan to a win over MCW regular Joe Keys.

It was so awesome to see the legendary #WWE Hall of Fame-r Hacksaw Jim Duggan live. Watched a lot of his #WWF matches as a kid. #Wrestling #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/31vA3vV6zE — K. Taylor (@KevinT2017) March 1, 2018

Source: TMZ