Knockout Returns From Short Absence, Title Vs. Title On Next Week's Impact, Laurel Van Ness - Allie

- On tonight's Impact, Taya Valkryie made her return to Impact Wrestling after being off their shows since November. When Impact headed to Canada for Bound for Glory and a set of tapings, Valkryie had to be left off due to the possibility of her not being able to get back into the United States. Valkyrie was born in Canada, but permanent residency in the U.S. wasn't completed in time. Tonight, Valkryie renewed her feud against Rosemary by attacking her after Rosemary's quick victory over Hania.

- After weeks of sneak attacks and brawls, Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness will defend her title against Allie at next week's Impact Crossroads. Tonight, Laurel attempted to commit to her championship title, but the ceremony was broken up by Allie who was in disguise at ringside.

ONE WEEK FROM TONIGHT AT CROSSROADS - the biggest match of @AllieImpact's career as she looks to prove how much she's grown and become Knockouts Champion for a second time. Can she finally do it? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/mDOI2EFyRS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2018

- Also next week at Impact: Crossroads, it will be Impact X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal in a Title vs. Title match. Sydal initially wanted Ishimori to put his title up, but he only agreed to if Sydal did the same. Below is the updated card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Johnny Impact (Impact World Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. Cult of Lee (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal vs. Impact X Division Champion (Title vs. Title Match)

* Laurel Van Ness (c) vs. Allie (Impact Knockouts Championship)