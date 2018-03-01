Tonight's Impact Shows Sami Callihan Hitting Eddie Edwards In The Face With A Baseball Bat

In tonight's Impact main event, Sami Callihan faced Eddie Edwards with Edwards picking up the pinfall victory. After the match, Callihan accidentally hit Edwards in the head with a baseball bat as he swung the bat on a chair, which you can see in the video above. The bat ricocheted and hit Edwards, which reportedly caused broken bones in his face, a broken nose, and cuts that had to glued shut.

The video showed the bat connecting, Edwards immediately grabbing his face and moving to the end of the ring. The rest of the video showed close-ups Callihan and also oVe members, Jake and Dave Crist, attacking Lashley backstage.

Back in January, Edwards joked about the incident while in the hospital.

Not like I was gonna let a little baseball bat to the face stop me from watching my @Patriots last night #Patriots #AiP pic.twitter.com/iFE422UWRL — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) January 14, 2018