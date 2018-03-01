WrestlingInc.com

Tonight's Impact Shows Sami Callihan Hitting Eddie Edwards In The Face With A Baseball Bat

By Joshua Gagnon | March 01, 2018

In tonight's Impact main event, Sami Callihan faced Eddie Edwards with Edwards picking up the pinfall victory. After the match, Callihan accidentally hit Edwards in the head with a baseball bat as he swung the bat on a chair, which you can see in the video above. The bat ricocheted and hit Edwards, which reportedly caused broken bones in his face, a broken nose, and cuts that had to glued shut.

The video showed the bat connecting, Edwards immediately grabbing his face and moving to the end of the ring. The rest of the video showed close-ups Callihan and also oVe members, Jake and Dave Crist, attacking Lashley backstage.

Impact Wrestling Results (3/1): Multiple Title Matches Set, Laurel Van Ness Commitment Ceremony
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (3/1): Multiple Title Matches Set, Laurel Van Ness Commitment Ceremony

Back in January, Edwards joked about the incident while in the hospital.




Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top