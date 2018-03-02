WrestlingInc.com

The Undertaker And Kane Reunite For Fundraiser (Photos)

By Daniel Pena | March 02, 2018

The man behind the Kane mask, Glenn Jacobs, is running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and several WWE Superstars have extended their support, including The Undertaker.

On Thursday, "The Deadman" and "The Demon" reunited for a fundraiser on behalf of Jacobs' mayoral campaign at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jacobs' campaign team billed the event as the first time that The Undertaker and Kane have ever appeared together outside of the ring.

At a cost of $50 to $150, the event allowed fans to get autographs and photos with "The Brothers of Destruction." Since the event sold out, a lot of photos of fans meeting the two have surfaced on social media.








