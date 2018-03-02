The Undertaker And Kane Reunite For Fundraiser (Photos)

The man behind the Kane mask, Glenn Jacobs, is running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and several WWE Superstars have extended their support, including The Undertaker.

On Thursday, "The Deadman" and "The Demon" reunited for a fundraiser on behalf of Jacobs' mayoral campaign at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jacobs' campaign team billed the event as the first time that The Undertaker and Kane have ever appeared together outside of the ring.

At a cost of $50 to $150, the event allowed fans to get autographs and photos with "The Brothers of Destruction." Since the event sold out, a lot of photos of fans meeting the two have surfaced on social media.

SAVAGE evening for #JacobsforMayor

Huge thanks to Mark Calloway, WWE's Undertaker, for coming out to show his support for the next Mayor of Knox County! pic.twitter.com/GdQcjPRcMl — Dean Harned (@Dean_Harned) March 2, 2018

Undertaker and masked Kane. Unfortunately they wouldn't allow me to take a photo with my phone. Picture will hopefully be posted later when it gets uploaded to the net. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/a0C0FBKlXs — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 1, 2018

Kane and Undertaker hope to get a photo with them up in the near future. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/DENOpS8T2h — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 2, 2018

Wow! No big deal, but I just met The Undertaker & Kane! pic.twitter.com/xqS9Dylmqb — Leslie (@LeslieMinesIII) March 2, 2018