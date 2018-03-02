The Undertaker And Kane Reunite For Fundraiser (Photos)

The man behind the Kane mask, Glenn Jacobs, is running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and several WWE Superstars have extended their support, including The Undertaker.
On Thursday, "The Deadman" and "The Demon" reunited for a fundraiser on behalf of Jacobs' mayoral campaign at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jacobs' campaign team billed the event as the first time that The Undertaker and Kane have ever appeared together outside of the ring.
At a cost of $50 to $150, the event allowed fans to get autographs and photos with "The Brothers of Destruction." Since the event sold out, a lot of photos of fans meeting the two have surfaced on social media.
SAVAGE evening for #JacobsforMayor— Dean Harned (@Dean_Harned) March 2, 2018
Huge thanks to Mark Calloway, WWE's Undertaker, for coming out to show his support for the next Mayor of Knox County! pic.twitter.com/GdQcjPRcMl
Undertaker and masked Kane. Unfortunately they wouldn't allow me to take a photo with my phone. Picture will hopefully be posted later when it gets uploaded to the net. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/a0C0FBKlXs— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 1, 2018
Kane and Undertaker hope to get a photo with them up in the near future. #JacobsforMayor pic.twitter.com/DENOpS8T2h— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 2, 2018
Wow! No big deal, but I just met The Undertaker & Kane! pic.twitter.com/xqS9Dylmqb— Leslie (@LeslieMinesIII) March 2, 2018
I can check one thing off of my bucket list. Getting to meet the Phenom, The Undertaker and the Big Red Monster Kane. Taker never does personal appearances, so this was a once in a lifetime thing. I saved this magazine for 27 years. Unopened until tonight. Wow. #JacobsForMayor pic.twitter.com/3FP6jp8ixN— Rad Rob (@robfrancois2011) March 2, 2018
Dirty Joe, Kane & The Undertaker ??. @WWE pic.twitter.com/wXLVCLQoIw— Dirty Joe (@dirtyjoerox) March 2, 2018
Name a better duo. I'll wait. Happy Birthday to me! #Undertaker #Kane #BrothersOfDestruction pic.twitter.com/OuwA4eoOiY— Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) March 2, 2018