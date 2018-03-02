Cody Rhodes Reacts To Kenny Omega's 'WWE Reject' Comment, ROH Headed To The UK, Colt Cabana

- Above, Colt Cabana talks about one of his favorite Ring of Honor moments: Samoa Joe vs. Kobashi. The show was Joe vs. Kobashi and it took place in October of 2005 in New York City. Kobashi did a special 2-night U.S. appearance for the promotion and picked up the victory over Joe in one of (if not the) best match of that year.

- ROH announced they will be returning to the UK on May 24 (Edinburgh, Scotland), May 26 (London, England), and May 27 (Doncaster, England). Tickets will go on sale this coming Wednesday for HonorClub members and on Friday for the general public.

See Also Chris Jericho On His NJPW Future And Why His Bout With Kenny Omega Was Bigger Than Any WWE Match

- After night two of NJPW/ROH Honor Rising, Kenny Omega said during a press conference that he and Kota Ibushi wouldn't be manipulated by Rhodes saying, "This sounds like an evil project of a WWE reject." Yesterday, during a quick Twitter Q&A a fan asked Cody what he thought of those comments. Rhodes responded that it doesn't bother him, "I've tried to be very cordial with the transition of authority. I will continue to do so." Rhodes recently attacked Omega in an attempt to take over as leader of the Bullet Club. Omega and Rhodes will meet one-on-one at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7 in New Orleans in front of a record ROH crowd, which is nearing 5,000 fans.

Thoughts on Kenny calling you a "WWE reject"? #Rhodes — L (@louxchi) March 1, 2018