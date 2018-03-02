Mauro Ranallo On If He's Interested In Calling RAW Or SmackDown, Strangest John Cena Matches, Rousey

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at John Cena's 6 strangest matches - the Denver Debacle 5-on-5 match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Alberto Del Rio, teaming with Randy Orton vs. the entire RAW roster, the Extreme Lumberjack Match against Sabu and the Team Cena vs. Team Booker T Summer Games Relay Match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Stephanie McMahon would stand a chance in a one-on-one match against Ronda Rousey. As of this writing, 83% voted, "No way. Rousey is too dangerous a competitor." The rest went with, "Yes. Stephanie could always find a way to win."

- WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo tweeted the following on why he's not interested in working RAW or SmackDown right now - the schedule. He wrote the following in response to a fan this week: