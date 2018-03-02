WrestlingInc.com

Goldust Teases WrestleMania 34 Gear, WWE Announces French TV Deal, Brie Bella's Fears As A Mother

By Marc Middleton | March 02, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of Brie Bella's new Total Mommy series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring her 5 biggest fears as a mother.

- WWE announced the following today:

L'ÉQUIPE AND WWE ANNOUNCE FREE-TO-AIR BROADCAST AGREEMENT IN FRANCE

PARIS, France and STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and L'Équipe, the leading French free TV channel dedicated to sport, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship program Raw® on free-to-air television in France.

Beginning March 10, L'Équipe channel la chaine L'Équipe will air a one-hour version of Raw at 10 a.m. on Saturdays with an additional re-air on Saturday nights, all with French commentary.

"We are delighted to partner with WWE, renowned all over the world for its high-quality TV programs," said Arnaud de Courcelles, L'Équipe TV Director. "La chaine L'Équipe is happy to offer Raw to its viewers, which is a mix of spectacular sport and entertainment!"

"We are thrilled to partner with L'Équipe and expand our reach on their popular channel in France," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership to deliver localized WWE programming allows us to provide our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country."

Raw will also be available on L'Équipe's TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 7-day VOD catchup window.

- Goldust does not have a WrestleMania 34 match yet but he does have special gear ready for the big event in New Orleans. The WWE veteran tweeted the following in response to a fan question on his suits this week:



