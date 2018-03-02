WWE Teases Ronda Rousey RAW Angle, Backstage Charlotte Photo Shoot Video, Buddy Murphy - Mustafa Ali

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair giving a plug for her Photo Shoot episode.

- While not officially advertised, WWE is teasing Ronda Rousey for Monday's RAW in Milwaukee. They posted the following teaser for Rousey and Monday's show:

How will Ronda Rousey repay Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? After Ronda Rousey forced Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to apologize for slapping her at WWE Elimination Chamber, Triple H laid out Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with a cheap shot that left The Olympic Hero laid out on the mat. Following the altercation, Rousey took to social media to remind Stephanie and The Game that "This is far from over," hinting that retribution for their actions was forthcoming. Whatever Rousey does next, you won't want to miss it.

- Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali tweeted the following as they prepare to face off on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode as the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continues. The winner of this match will go on to face the winner of Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews in the semi-finals.

Nothing but #Respect for @MustafaAliWWE but respect isn't enough to stop me from going to #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/E9RJVZhnVk — WWE Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 1, 2018