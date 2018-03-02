Alexa Bliss' Chamber Experience (Video), Matt Hardy - Vanguard1 Update (Video), WWE Exec Promoted

- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her harrowing experience from the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match.

- WWE issued the following today:

STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Brian Flinn has been promoted to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer.

Flinn, formerly WWE Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications since 2015, will now oversee all marketing and corporate communications functions, including global consumer marketing, WWE Network marketing, creative services, special events, publicity, media relations and corporate communications. He will continue to report directly to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

"Brian has been an instrumental part of our company's leadership team and I'm thrilled to announce his much-deserved promotion," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "In this new role, we are confident that he will continue to expand the opportunities for WWE, and further enhance visibility, brand reputation and audience engagement."

A key member of WWE's senior management team, Flinn joined WWE in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Marketing and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications later that year. Previously, Flinn held leadership roles at the NBA, including Senior Vice President, Marketing.