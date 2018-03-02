Steve Austin - WrestleMania Weekend Update, Big Show And WWE Stars Appear At School (Photos), Asuka

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at this week's Mixed Match Challenge bout, which saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, and how Asuka has extended her undefeated streak.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is now confirmed to be in New Orleans on WrestleMania 34 Sunday as he will be appearing at the nearby WrestleCon convention earlier that day. Due to the first signing quickly selling out, a second signing with Austin has been announced for that Saturday, April 7th. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 3:16pm EST.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Big Show, Kofi Kingston, Brennan Williams and Jessie Eleban appeared at Woodland West Elementary school in New Orleans today for a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event. The group read Trombone Shorty to 300 students. Below are a few photos from the event:

Today @WWE doesn't stand for World Wrestling Entertainment OR Walk With Elias! Today WWE stands for Woodland West Elementary! Thank you all for hanging out us today as we read Trombone Shorty to 300 kids as a part of the #WrestleMania Reading Challenge! pic.twitter.com/1tTMt5KAV8 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2018