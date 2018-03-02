Cris Cyborg Works Out With Masked Former Champion, UFC 222 Weigh-In Results

- During recent open workouts for UFC 222, Cris Cyborg was "attacked" by a masked grappler. Turns out, it was former UFC champion BJ Penn, who seemed to enjoy his time on the mat with Cyborg before tapping out.

"I feel great, I feel good," Cyborg said. "Then I had a special guest in BJ Penn. I think it was cool and MMA fans really liked it. And I think it was great to show a little bit and play around a little bit. It was amazing to see all my fans support me."

Cyborg defends her title Saturday night against Yana Kunitskaya live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- It took almost until the very end, but all 24 fighters scheduled for action at UFC 222 Saturday night successfully weighed in. Mackenzie Dern, a former BJJ world champion making her Octagon debut, was one of the final ones, but she hit the strawweight limit.

Cris Cyborg, who defends her featherweight title vs. Yana Kunitskaya in the main event, weighed in at 144.75 pounds. Kunitskaya, a former Invicta FC champion like Cyborg, weighed in at 144.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below, and check back on Wrestling Inc. Saturday for results from the card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Cris Cyborg (144.75 lbs.) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (144)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Brian Ortega (145.5)

Sean O'Malley (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (135.25)

Stefan Struve (266) vs. Andrei Arlovski (247.5)

Cat Zingano (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (116)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

John Dodson (134.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

C.B. Dollaway (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Mike Pyle (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Bryan Caraway (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)

Jordan Johnson (206) vs. Adam Milstead (205)