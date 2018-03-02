WrestlingInc.com

Rusev Jokes About His WWE Release, Becky Lynch 'Straight Fire' WWE Network Preview, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | March 02, 2018

- Above is a preview of the new "Straight Fire" WWE Network Collection on Becky Lynch, which premieres on the platform this coming Monday. WWE has the full content listing for the Collection at this link.

Becky Lynch On WWE Signing Ronda Rousey, If Female Talents Have To Work Harder To Prove Themselves
- WWE stock was up 0.84% today, closing at $38.19 per share. Today's high was $38.42 and the low was $37.48.

- Rusev and Lana had fans talking earlier this week when they tweeted about being off SmackDown again, about how John Cena returned to SmackDown to a main event spot and how Rusev was more over than Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Rusev Twitter shenanigans continued today when Rusev asked if he was being released due to a WWE "What A Maneuver Wednesday" Twitter poll that asked fans the best move of his career. You can see the exchange below:



