WWE Star Praises Impact Star (Photo), Beth Phoenix's Vision For The Future Of Women In WWE, The Bar

- Above is a new preview for the WWE Network Collection on RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, which premieres on the service this Monday. WWE has the full content listing for the Collection at this link.

- Natalya interviews WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix for her latest Calgary Sun column, now online at this link. Natalya asked Beth about her vision for the future of women in WWE.

"My vision is simple. Let's keep moving forward. I realize that literally an army of women came before me and paved the path for the opportunities I received. The work they did opened doors for me to be considered for the WWE Hall of Fame. I am so proud of the page in the history book that contains the words "Beth Phoenix" because good, bad or ugly, in the words of old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, "I did it my way." My vision for the women is that they continue to "do it their way." Never believe in limitations or glass ceilings or boxes that people put you in, because you are better than that," The Glamazon said. "I am so proud of the direction that society is heading in regards to women in WWE and culture in general. Equality is there for us if we continue to demand it. Like my grandmother once said to me, 'Don't waste a minute thinking about what you could do. Life is short. The time to live is now.' Amen Gramma. Thank you."

- WWE SmackDown Superstar caught up with Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal at The Cider Press Cafe in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday. Sami tweeted this photo of the two and praised Sydal:

Had a great time last night with one of my favorite people in wrestling, @findevan aka Matt Sydal!



Matt is a passionate, abstract, and intelligent person, which may be part of why he's such an exceptional wrestler. He adds so much to any show he's on. Great to catch up! pic.twitter.com/ldWZyYnoc5 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 2, 2018