WWE Star In New Movie Out Today, Former WWE Tag Teams Do Battle (Video), Eva Marie - Demi Lovato

- Title Match Wrestling just released this video of Demolition (Ax and Smash) vs. The Powers of Pain (Warlord and The Barbarian) at a Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie event, 24 years after the two teams did battle in WWE. The match took place in at PWS "Saved By The Ring Bell" on September 14th, 2012 in Rahway, NJ.

- The Blast has an article on pop star Demi Lovato gathering some of her famous friends and motivational speakers to help erase the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health, including former WWE Superstar Eva Marie. Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" tour kicked off last week and included Lovato, Eva and around 200 fans getting together for an "intimate, honest discussion about mental health and bettering oneself overall." The free session with Eva was held backstage before the Wednesday concert in San Jose. Below is a photo of Eva and Lovato backstage:

With the gorgeous @ddlovato before I spoke @_castontour last night and before she absolutely killed it on stage #TellMeYouLoveTour #SanJose ?????? pic.twitter.com/yCctiEyq8a — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) March 2, 2018

- Action horror thriller "Mohawk" featuring SmackDown Superstar Luke Harper was released in select theaters, VOD and HD Digital today. The movie is being released after a successful festival run in 2017. Harper, billed under his real name, Jonathan Huber, stars as Lachlan Allsopp in his big screen debut.

The synopsis for "Mohawk" reads like this, "After one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze, a young Mohawk warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods they call home, Oak and Calvin, along with their British companion Joshua, must now fight back against the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers - using every resource both real and supernatural that the winding forest can offer.

Harper first appears at 12 seconds in the trailer below. Also below is a new tweet from Harper to plug the movie: