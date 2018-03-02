WrestlingInc.com

Sami Callihan Address Baseball Bat Incident With Eddie Edwards On Impact, Calls Out Jim Cornette

By Joshua Gagnon | March 02, 2018

In last night's Impact main event, Sami Callihan faced Eddie Edwards with Edwards picking up the pinfall victory. After the match, Callihan accidentally hit Edwards in the head with a baseball bat as he swung the bat on a chair. The bat ricocheted and hit Edwards, which caused a broken orbital bone and a broken nose. You can see what happened in the video below.

Today, both Callihan and Edwards spoke to TMZ Sports about the incident. In the video at the top, Callihan said he doesn't feel sorry for what he did, and TMZ should be interviewing him, not Edwards about what happened.

"I hit this man in the face with a baseball bat and in the last 24 hours I've been getting all this hate and all this negativity online and Impact says 'Yo, you have to go out of your way to make this right,'" Callihan said. "People are saying we crossed the line, so from the bottom of my heart, I have to tell each and every one of you that I'm not sorry for a single thing that happened. Look at me and tell me I'm not being serious. I do not feel bad. TMZ is messaging and interviewing Eddie Edwards when they should be interviewing me. The most dangerous man in professional wrestling today. Oh yeah, and Jim Cornette, you can kiss my ass too."

On Twitter, Cornette thought Edwards should have "beat the s---" out of Callihan for his careless swing.


In the video below, Edwards spoke with TMZ Sports about what happened on last night's show. After the bat connected, Edwards said he yelled an explicative and immediately headed to the back to have the Doctor check him out. He was asked how it felt after it happened.

"I didn't get knocked out or anything," Edwards said. "I felt okay, aside from the actual eye. It was like getting punched in the eye by The Hulk."

On Twitter, Impact released some new footage of Edwards backstage and getting into an ambulance.


If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

