NJPW Announces Details For Dominion And Best Of The Super Juniors, Cody Rhodes' Favorite ROH Moments

- Above, Cody gives two of his favorite ROH moments as we near ROH's 16th Anniversary Show on March 9. Cody first picked when he defeated Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Championship at Best in the World last June. His second was a match between Adam Page vs. Flip Gordon in Lakeland, Florida.

- NJPW announced their upcoming Dominion show will be on June 9 from the Osaka Jo Hall. Last year's main event was IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega going to a 60-minute draw.

- NJPW also revealed the Best of the Super Juniors tournament will run from May 18 until June 4, beginning and ending in Korakuen Hall. Much like the G1 Climax, it's a 16-man, round robin styled tournament with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Since 2010, that title opportunity as taken place at Dominion. Participants have yet to be announced. Last year, KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay in the finals.

(Video courtesy of ROH)