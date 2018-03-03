NXT Star Has Problem Entering Canada?, Percy Watson Appears On FX Show, Mark Henry With Ex-NBA Star

- One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions may have a problem working shows in Canada.

WWE advertised Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly for NXT's recent four-event tour of Ontario, Canada (Feb. 22 through Feb. 25), but the duo did not appear at any of the events. The Undisputed ERA instead worked NXT shows in Florida over those days.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fish, at least in the past, had problems entering Canada. However, he was told that the problem "was taken care of."

Meltzer also notes that he can't find a record of Fish working in Canada since 2014 for Ring of Honor.

- NXT announcer Percy Watson appeared on Thursday's season premiere of the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta as a Georgia state cop.

Big E made note of his appearance with this tweet.

- Former NBA star Charles Oakley posted this photo of himself hanging out with Mark Henry in New York City, which includes a WWE-related caption.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

