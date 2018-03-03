Kane Returns To Action At WWE Live Event, Stephanie McMahon's Latest Workout Clip, Ivory And Terri

- Kane returned to action on Friday at WWE's live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center. He took on Braun Strowman.

According to a user on reddit who attended the show, Strowman beat Kane in about eight minutes.

On Raw on Jan. 29, WWE shot an angle that removed Kane from television. During a Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Strowman upended the stage beneath the Raw announce desk, crushing Kane beneath it.

As part of the storyline, WWE.com said Kane had difficulty breathing following the incident and was rushed to a local medical facility. However, before Kane could be evaluated by medical personnel in the emergency room, he sat up on the examining table and crawled his way out of the medical facility.

Kane is advertised to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at tonight's WWE live event in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.

- In Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video, the Raw Commissioner does walking lunges with a 50-pound medicine ball.

- Ivory chats with Terri Runnels on this week's edition of the Cigars, Scars & Superstars podcast. Here is the synopsis:

"On this week's episode of Cigars, Scars & Superstars: we are joined by the lovely Ivory! On the heels of her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, she talks about how she got into the business, her run in GLOW; relationship/working with Jackie Moore, Chyna & of course Terri! We find out where her name might have come from and what we might expect from her Hall of Fame acceptance! We also have the first Terri's Life Line & answer your question about relationships!"

You can listen to the podcast here.