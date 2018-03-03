WrestlingInc.com

Kevin Owens Hangs With Former WWE Referee, WWE Oscar Parody Posters, Clash With Cesaro (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | March 03, 2018

- Above, Cesaro attempted to keep his winning streak alive in the video game, Clash Royale.

- The Oscars are this Sunday and WWE put together some WWE themed poster to mark the occasion. The group includes: "Booty and the Beast," "The Deletion Artist," and "Three Billboards Outside Suplex City."

- Kevin Owens made an appearance at the World of Wheels Expo in Edmonton, Canada. Thanking the fans who showed up, Owens also took a photo with former WWE Referee, Tim White. White began his career in 1985 as a part-time Referee and Andre the Giant's assistant, he then went full-time in 1993 and was released from the WWE in 2009.


