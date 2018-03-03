Braun Strowman's Broken Bass On EBay, WWE Looks At Roman Reigns Promo About Brock Lesnar, Top 10

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring explosive contract signings. The video includes: Rey Mysterio and Batista, Yokozuna attacking Bret Hart, and Ronda Rousey slamming Triple H through a table.

- WWE analyzed Roman Reigns' promo about Brock Lesnar from this past week's Raw. The article looked at each of Reigns' insults and broke down how accurate they were about "The Beast." Lesnar was scheduled to appear on Raw for a face-to-face with Lesnar, but a reported 11th hour creative change kept him off TV. Reigns ended up calling Lesnar, "an entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract." The two will meet for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

- In February, Braun Strowman interrupted an Elias segment by bringing out and playing an upright bass. Strowman would eventually smash the bass over the back of Elias. WWE currently has a piece of Braun Strowman's broken bass that "The Monster Among Men" also signed up for auction on eBay. It's currently at $710 with just under three days to go.