205 Live Star Works First WWE Live Event Tour, Goldberg-Kevin Owens At Fastlane 2017, Justin Gabriel

By Daniel Pena | March 03, 2018

- WWE has uploaded the entire Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens match for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane 2017 to YouTube.

- 205 Live's Lince Dorado is working his first WWE live event tour this weekend, teaming with Mustafa Ali against Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.


At last night's show in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dorado and Ali beat Daivari and Gallagher.


- Justin Gabriel celebrates his birthday on Saturday as the former WWE star turns 37 years old.

