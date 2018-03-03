205 Live Star Works First WWE Live Event Tour, Goldberg-Kevin Owens At Fastlane 2017, Justin Gabriel

- WWE has uploaded the entire Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens match for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane 2017 to YouTube.

- 205 Live's Lince Dorado is working his first WWE live event tour this weekend, teaming with Mustafa Ali against Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

#LuchaHouseParty has a special VIP guest this weekend! Check out @MustafaAliWWE and I team up and tear the house down!



3/2 RAW LIVE Kalamazoo, MI

3/3 RAW LIVE Chicago, IL

3/4 RAW LIVE Rockford, IL

3/5 RAW Milwaukee, WI

3/6 205 Live Green Bay, WI@WWE pic.twitter.com/VSsuvD1lzz — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 2, 2018

At last night's show in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dorado and Ali beat Daivari and Gallagher.

- Justin Gabriel celebrates his birthday on Saturday as the former WWE star turns 37 years old.