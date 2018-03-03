Mickie James Teams With Faces Against Alexa Bliss, Triple H's Latest Workout, WWE PC Signee Turns 34

- Despite being at Alexa Bliss' side this past Monday on Raw, Mickie James worked against the Raw Women's Champion at last night's WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center.

Working as a babyface in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match, James teamed up with Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks against Bliss, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (with Paige at ringside supporting her Absolution cohorts).

James turned on her partners during the match. Asuka, however, was able to secure a win for the team.

On Raw, Bliss gloated about her win in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match with James by her side. Asuka then confronted the two, which led to an impromptu 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Bliss, James, and Jax lost to Asuka, Banks, and Bayley.

- Here is Triple H's latest "Midnight Workout" video.

- Recent WWE signee Todd "War Beard Hanson" Smith celebrates his birthday on Saturday as he turns 34 years old.

On January 16, WWE announced that Hanson and his tag team partner on the independent scene, Raymond Rowe, had signed contracts with the company and reported to the WWE Performance Center.