ROH Episode 336 Recap: The Young Bucks In Action, Silas Young Vs. Kenny King For The TV Title

A recap of last week's main event is shown featuring Bullet Club's Adam Page & The Young Bucks retaining their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles against So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels).

ROH Enforcer Bully Ray kicks off the show in the ring. Bully talks about how important Honor is. Bully thanks the fans before leading them into an ROH chant.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance. The Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) make their entrance.

So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Sky and Kazarian strike Matt and Nick. Nick jumps off the back of Matt to connect with a forearm to Sky. Matt launches Nick into a dropkick to Kazarian. Matt and Nick hit a double hip toss on Sky before connecting with a double drop kick as well. Cody comes to ringside to join the commentary team as we head into a commercial break.

Sky eventually rolls Nick up as Kazarian rolls Matt up for simultaneous two counts. Nick superkicks Sky as Matt superkicks Kazarian. Matt and Nick hit a double superkick on Sky. Kazarian blocks a Meltzer Driver attempt by Matt and Nick. Kazarian hits a Leg Drop on Matt. Nick hits a springboard dropkick on Kazarian. Nick hits a Face-buster on Sky. Nick hits a moonsault from off the apron on Kazarian. Matt and Nick hit the Meltzer Driver on Sky.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Christopher Daniels comes to the ring after the match. Daniels attacks Matt from behind. Daniels hits an STO on Nick. Daniels hits a Dragon Screw on Matt. Adam Page comes to the ring with a steel chair to chase off So Cal Uncensored.

A recap is shown of Kenny King & Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) defeating ROH Television Champion Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas recently.

Kenny King is shown backstage after last week's show went off the air. Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser confront King. They ask where King's belt is. King tells them to inform Silas Young that he's going to take everything from him. Young attacks King from behind. Young sends King into a garage door. Young says he's happy to give King a rematch. Milonas and Bruiser hold King up while Young kicks him in the face.

A highlight video package is shown on Mark and Jay Briscoe. The Briscoes will be challenging Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) for the ROH Tag Team Titles at the 16th Anniversary Show.

A video package is shown featuring Kelly Kline defeating Bonesaw Jessie Brooks at a recent ROH Live Event to advance in the Women Of Honor Tournament.

A video package is shown featuring Deonna Purrazzo defeating Holidead at a recent ROH Live Event to advance in the Women Of Honor Tournament.

Kenny King and ROH Television Champion Silas Young (with Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Silas Young (c) vs. Kenny King

Young hits a Snapmare on King. They exchange headlocks. They attempt dropkicks at the same time. Young hits a shoulder block on King. King hits a drop-toe hold on Young. King hits a shoulder block on Young. Bruiser pulls King's leg as he hits the ropes. Bully Ray comes out and ejects Bruiser and Milonas from ringside. Young attacks King. King hits an arm-drag on Young. They exchange forearm strikes. Young dumps King to ringside. Young exits the ring and kicks King. Young rolls King back into the ring. Young eventually hits Pee Gee Waja Plunge on King. Young pins King for a two count. They exchange strikes. King rolls Young up for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.

