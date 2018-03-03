Johnny Gargano Gets Huge Reaction For Last NXT Match (Video), WWE Stars Visit School, Mustafa Ali

- Above, 205 Live Star Mustafa Ali joined Xavier Woods to play some Contra 3 and talk about his life before WWE.

- As we get closer to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, WWE continues to make appearances in the area. Big Show, Kofi Kingston, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, and NXT Stars Jessica Elaban and Brennan Williams read to the students of Woodland West Elementary School and also donated 1,000 books.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano made his final NXT in-ring appearance in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. This is his last appearance due to losing a Career vs. Title match against Andrade "Cien" Almas, where Gargano would be forced to leave NXT. Gargano received a warm welcome and huge reaction from the live crowd, which you can see in the video below.