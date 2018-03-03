WrestlingInc.com

Samoa Joe Teases Return (Photo), Charlotte Vs. Bayley From WWE Fastlane 2017, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | March 03, 2018

- Above is the full match between then Raw Women's Champion Bayley against Charlotte from last year's Fastlane PPV. Towards the end of the match Sasha Banks came to ringside and ended up distracting Charlotte, Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex and picked up the pinfall victory.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is two tees for $30. No code is necessary, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, Joe has been removed from all WWE live events until after WrestleMania. He is not listed for any WWE events until the European tour in May. This could simply be a precaution and he could always be added if he's cleared to return to action before then. During an interview on Booker T's Heated Conversations podcast, Joe said that his return to the ring is "a week to week thing." Earlier today on his Instagram, Joe posted some art of himself holding the WWE Universal Championship with the caption, "Soon."

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

