Ronda Rousey Inducted Into Sports Hall Of Fame, Shayna Baszler Attacks Dakota Kai; Lilian Garcia

- After officially signing her contract with the Raw brand and slamming Triple H through a table last Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival USA today in Columbus, Ohio.

@RondaRousey was just inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/bcRa6a2HLX — OneRoomMedia (@OneRoomMedia) March 3, 2018

Rousey was inducted alongside MMA legend Bas Rutten, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and world powerlifting champions Dr. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was also in attendance.

The festival, presented by WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzennegger, was founded in 1989.

- As seen in the video below, Shayna Baszler launched a surprise attack on Dakota Kai at Thursday's NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio.

The attack came after Kai beat Lacey Evans in a singles match. Kai got retribution later in the show as she struck Baszler when "The Queen of Spades" faced Kairi Sane. As a result, Baszler beat Sane via disqualification.

- WWE is celebrating National Anthem Day today with this clip of former ring announcer Lilian Garcia kicking off the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops from Naval Base San Diego with a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner.