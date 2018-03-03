WrestlingInc.com

Indie Star Calls Out Alexa Bliss And Bliss Responds, WWE Looks At Sasha Banks And Bayley, More

By Joshua Gagnon | March 03, 2018

- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at the tension growing between Sasha Banks and Bayley. At Elimination Chamber, Banks dropped Bayley from one of the Elimination Chamber pods and on Raw the next night, Bayley backed away from Banks as she tried to tag out during a 6-woman tag match. On social media, they have gone back in forth including cropping each other out of the same photo when wishing Norman Smiley a Happy Birthday.



- WWE posted a gallery of the tallest Superstars ever in pro wrestling. The collection includes: The Great Khali, Big Show, Sid Vicious, and Andre the Giant.

- Earlier today, former Impact and ROH wrestler Taeler Hendrix sent a tweet to WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss that Bliss was holding her title. Hendrix followed up with, "Enjoy it. Keep it warm for me. That title belongs to me." About an hour later Bliss posted a tweet with a gif that had "I don't know her" in it, alluding to Hendrix's tweet. Before all of this Hendrix tweeted out about being the best in pro wrestling and how others that claim to be the best are afraid of a real challenge.






