Carmella Shows Off WrestleMania 34 Merch, The Rock And Mick Foley Team Up In 2004, The Miz

- Above, The Rock and Mick Foley take on Evolution back in March of 2004.

- The Miz will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 7235 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin from 10am-12pm on March 5. He will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

- Carmella posted a photo of herself (with the caption "#MellaMania") in a WrestleMania 34 shirt, which will take place from New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8. Ms. Money in the Bank nearly cashed-in her title shot on Charlotte back in January, but ended up mistakenly kicking the referee out of the ring, so the match never got started. Carmella won the briefcase last June, so she has until June of this year to cash-in.