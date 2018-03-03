Raw Star Misses WWE Live Event Due To Travel Issues, Ronda Rousey's Signature Move, Legion Of Doom

- Finn Balor, who was advertised for last night's WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center, ended up missing the show due to travel issues.
Balor sent out a tweet apologizing for missing the show as his flight was canceled due to weather. He sent out the tweet at 1:53 p.m. while on a plane to tonight's show in Chicago, Illinois.
3rd time lucky! YAY— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 3, 2018
3rd time at the airport in 24hrs. Flights canceled due to weather
Sorry to #WWEKalamazoo ??
Cutting it tight but on way to #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/lD0gDyylIw
- After signing her Raw contract last Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey has been added to the Raw Superstars page on WWE.com. In the profile, WWE bills Rousey at 5'7" and says her signature maneuver is the armbar.
- Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is a clip from WWE Countdown on Hawk and Animal, The Legion of Doom.
"When the Legion of Doom were dominant, there was not a more famous tag team on the face of the planet than Hawk and Animal..." - @HeymanHustle #WWENetwork #WWECountdown pic.twitter.com/CZoKSQ0k81— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 3, 2018