WrestlingInc.com

Raw Star Misses WWE Live Event Due To Travel Issues, Ronda Rousey's Signature Move, Legion Of Doom

By Daniel Pena | March 03, 2018

- Finn Balor, who was advertised for last night's WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center, ended up missing the show due to travel issues.

Balor sent out a tweet apologizing for missing the show as his flight was canceled due to weather. He sent out the tweet at 1:53 p.m. while on a plane to tonight's show in Chicago, Illinois.


- After signing her Raw contract last Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey has been added to the Raw Superstars page on WWE.com. In the profile, WWE bills Rousey at 5'7" and says her signature maneuver is the armbar.

- Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is a clip from WWE Countdown on Hawk and Animal, The Legion of Doom.


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top