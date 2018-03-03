DDP On Ronda Rousey Being Believable, Big Show Talks Rousey Bringing New Fans To WWE

Diamond Dallas Page and Big Show both spoke with UPI on Ronda Rousey joining up with the WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

DDP talks Ronda Rousey putting in the work and being believable to fans:

"I think she'll put the work in. She'll have to. Because it's completely different from UFC. I think Ronda brings a lot. She really put women's sports at the top of the list. She's the main event. If you look back there is no way there is ever going to be women's fighting in UFC. She had a whole different vision. Not too many years after that she was headlining the main event. It really put her in a huge spot. And she had a great career. And I'm sure she's pretty much moved on from that and she's on to the next one. Now is it going to happen right away?

Is she going to go out there and be unbelievable? That will remain to be seen. But I think she's going to hold her own. Again, wrestling is all about [being believable]. Believing in the character. That's why I think she'll be successful. Do I think it's going to take some time? You know I do. If you go back to her run in the UFC, it was almost Tyson-esque. It's the same thing that Mike did coming in and boxing. She did it with tapouts."

Big Show on Rousey bringing in new fans and the strength of the WWE women's division:

"You can tell she's excited about our business and what we do and that's before I even knew she was coming on board. When she was coming in to do the whole thing, she was somebody that was already at that stage. As far as the brand the notoriety she brings to our industry, I think it's an incredible opportunity for WWE and WWE fans as well as Ronda Rousey fans. Now we are going to see her in an environment that will be able to really see Ronda showcase her athletic ability, her entertainment skills and also the presence that she has. She's just going to be overwhelming. It's going to raise the bar a little bit in our women's division. Our women's division is the strongest it has ever been. It's so strong, it has actually attracted the talent like Ronda Rousey to want to come and be a part of it. ... I think it's absolutely amazing. I can't wait to see what she does in the ring."

