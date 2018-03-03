ROH Manhattan Mayhem Results (3/3): Bullet Club In The Main Event, Tenille Dashwood In Tag Action

ROH Manhattan Mayhem took place tonight in New York City. A flight cancellation kept SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) from working the event and were replaced by The Kingdom.

Also, Beretta was scheduled to wrestle, but a torn triceps injury kept him off tonight's show. Replacing him was Cheeseburger who teamed up with Chuck Taylor to form "Chuckie Cheese." In the main event, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll defeated The Kingdom and Shane Taylor in an Ultimate Mayhem Match.

Below are the full results:

* The Briscoes defeated The Dawgs and Coast 2 Coast

* Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose

* Punishment Martinez defeated Soberano Jr.

* Cody defeated Flip Gordon

* Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas defeated Kenny King, Cheeseburger, and Chuck Taylor

* Dalton Castle and Volador Jr. defeated Jay Lethal and Ultimo Guerrero

* The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll defeated The Kingdom and Shane Taylor (Ultimate Mayhem Match)

ROH's next event is their 16th Anniversary Show from Las Vegas, below is the card as of this writing.

* Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. SoCal Unsensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels)

* Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura (First Round WOH Tournament Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody vs. Matt Taven

* Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll