WWE Main Event Recap: Goldust Gets A Win, Curt Hawkins, Akira Tozawa Vs. Ariya Daivari



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa and Ariya Daivari make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari kicks Tozawa. Tozawa ducks a chop attempt by Daivari before connecting with a chop of his own. Tozawa strikes Daivari in the face. Tozawa stomps on Daivari several times in the corner. Tozawa hits a Jumping Senton on Daivari. Tozawa pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari pulls Tozawa's leg out from under him on the second rope, causing the back of Tozawa's head to hit the top turnbuckle. Daivari hits a Neck-Breaker on Tozawa. Daivari pins Tozawa for a one count. Daivari hits a Back Suplex on Tozawa. Tozawa reverses a second Back Suplex attempt into a Cross-Body on Daivari. Tozawa pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari takes Tozawa to the mat and strikes him several times. Daivari sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Daivari hits an Inverted DDT before pinning Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa hits a hurricanruna on Daivari. Tozawa hits an Insiguri on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring, only to receive a Suicide Dive from Tozawa. Tozawa rolls Daivari back into the ring. Tozawa hits a Missile Drop Kick from off the top turnbuckle on Daivari. Tozawa pins Daivari for another two count. Daivari superkicks Tozawa. Daivari hits a Frog Splash on Tozawa. Daivari pins Tozawa for a two count. Tozawa rolls Daivari up for a two count. Tozawa hits a Spin Kick on Daivari. Tozawa hits Senton from off the top rope on Daivari. Tozawa pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman, Elias, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, John Cena and Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Elimination Chamber within the Chamber.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring an in-ring promo by Roman Reigns.

A recap of John Cena's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring John Cena defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Curt Hawkins and Goldust make their entrances.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks before exchanging head-locks. Goldust hits a Shoulder Block on Hawkins. Goldust strikes Hawkins. Hawkins lays down. Hawkins rolls Goldust up for a two count. Hawkins clotheslines Goldust as we head into a commercial break.

Hawkins hits a Michinoku Driver on Goldust as we return from the commercial break. Goldust strikes Hawkins in the face several times. Goldust uppercuts Hawkins. Goldust hits the Golden Cross on Hawkins. Goldust pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Goldust

A recap of the Ronda Rousey's contract signing segment from Elimination Chamber is shown also featuring RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and WWE COO Triple H with Rousey putting Triple H through a table.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE COO Triple H and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon's in-ring confrontation with RAW GM Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.



