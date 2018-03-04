WrestlingInc.com

Brock Lesnar Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event In Chicago (Video And Photos)

By Daniel Pena | March 04, 2018

In his first match since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the ring on Saturday night at a WWE live event in Chicago, Illinois.

His return, however, was brief as "The Beast" beat Kane with the F-5 in just 35 seconds at the United Center.

You can watch the match in its entirety in the above video.


#BrockLesnar came to #WWEChicago, and conquered. @paulheyman

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




This comes after Lesnar did not appear on Raw on Monday despite being advertised to meet his WrestleMania 34 opponent, Roman Reigns. His absence led to an angle where Reigns revealed that Lesnar never came to the arena for their scheduled confrontation. Reigns called Lesnar "an entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract" and lambasted him for what he claimed was a disrespectful attitude toward fans and WWE.

