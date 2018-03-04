Update On Ex-WWE Star Sunny (Tammy Sytch) Following Arrest In New Jersey Last Week

Tammy Sytch, also known as former WWE star Sunny, was being held in Monmouth County Jail in New Jersey as of Saturday on $6,000 bond after being arrested earlier in the week.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Sytch was arrested on Tuesday in New Jersey by the Aberdeen Township Police Department on charges of two counts of fugitive from justice and six counts of contempt of court.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that Sytch was arrested for DUI on two separate occasions this year before Tuesday's arrest. She had been on probation for three DUI arrests in 2015.

Sytch was arrested for DUI in New Jersey on Jan. 23 at 8:53 p.m. She was then involved in an automobile accident on Feb. 2 at 8:52 a.m. and cops say she fled the scene. Sytch was tracked down and cited for DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

She then was charged with failing to appear in court for either of the two arrests, which led to her being held in jail on Tuesday. She also has a bench warrant for an arrest in Carbon County, Pennsylvania from last August due to a probation violation.

Sytch, who turned 45 years old in December, has been arrested several times in recent years. In 2012, she was arrested five times in a four-week span, for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. She was arrested a sixth time in January 2013, also for violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail and was released in May 2013.

In January 2016, Sytch pleaded guilty to driving while under suspension. On August 18, 2016, a judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail but counted her 97 days in rehab as jail credit. On September 23, 2016, 18 days into her probation, Sytch was arrested for violating her parole. The arrest was due to three DUI arrests in 2015. Sytch remained in jail on these charges through her arraignment in January 2017. She was fined $1,496.45 for the remaining charges and released on February 3, 2017.

Sytch has been semi-active on the independent wrestling scene in recent months with autograph signings and appearances at shows. Three days before her last arrest, she appeared for MCW Pro Wrestling in Hollywood, Maryland, managing fellow WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.

Source: F4WOnline