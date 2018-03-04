Yesterday we asked, among the four title matches announced for next Sunday's Fastlane PPV, which were you most interested in? It was basically a toss-up between the 6-Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The addition of Cena was mentioned a number of times in the comments as a positive thing, while The New Day and The Usos just don't have bad matches together. Bobby Roode defending against Randy Orton took the bronze, with Charlotte vs. Ruby Riott coming in last.

It should also be noted many picked "none" as the build-up to the PPV has been weak, and there doesn't seem to be much point in having PPVs between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

BEEN SAVAGE:

"The only match on SmackDown that's been worth a damn since last year, New Day vs Usos. They'll easily outperform everyone else like they've been doing for nearly a year."

Disappointed Sting:

"None. Having PPVs between the Rumble and 'Mania is so pointless. They have to be one of the most predictable PPVs of the year."

See Also Backstage News On Neville Possibly Returning To WWE

number1fanofthephenomenal1:

"The WWE Championship match. It will be the first televised WWE Championship match I attend and i'm very excited, especially since AJ is champ and is likely to retain."

Mark Schoeman:

"If I may speak for those over 35, who fondly remember the last century and how psychology was the ONLY sign of a great worker...definitely Roode vs Orton. That match could have happened on Starrcade '86 or WrestleMania 14."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Fastlane on March 11.