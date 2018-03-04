WrestlingInc.com

Rusev Responds To 'Rusev Day' Chant At ROH Event, Sasha Banks Taunts Miz On The WWE MMC, WWE - IG

By Joshua Gagnon | March 04, 2018

- Above are some clips from this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge where The Miz and Asuka defeated Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. During the match Banks yelled out to The Miz, "You suck, Miz! You're terrible! You're a loser!"

- WWE posted this week's top 25 Instagram photos. The collection includes: Carmella, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, Finn Balor, and Cesaro.

You go Glen Coco ?????

A post shared by Leah Van Damme (@carmellawwe) on


Sin City?? Nah.... this is FINN CITY!

A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on

The Undertaker And Kane Reunite For Fundraiser (Photos)
See Also
The Undertaker And Kane Reunite For Fundraiser (Photos)

- During last night's ROH Manhattan Mayhem live event a "Rusev Day!" chant broke out among the crowd, which you can see in the video below. Rusev retweeted it saying, "Interesting."



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top