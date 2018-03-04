WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Continues Rehab, Kevin Owens Vs. Dolph Ziggler Full Match, Sami Zayn - KO In WWE Comic Book

By Joshua Gagnon | March 04, 2018

- Above is the full match of then Intercontinental Champion Kevin Owens taking on Dolph Ziggler at Fastlane in 2016. Owens was able to hit the pop-up powerbomb to pick up the pinfall victory.

- WWE ran an article of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting their first storyline in a BOOM! Studios WWE comic book. The story will look at how their alliance came together on SmackDown and will be out in stores in June.

Brock Lesnar Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event In Chicago (Video And Photos)
See Also
Brock Lesnar Returns To The Ring At WWE Live Event In Chicago (Video And Photos)

- As noted Samir Singh is currently out of action with a torn ACL. Singh went in for surgery in January, no timetable has been set, but it typically takes 6-9 months to recover from this injury. In the video below, Singh shows one of his rehab exercises as he works his way back to the ring.



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top