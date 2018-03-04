WWE Star Continues Rehab, Kevin Owens Vs. Dolph Ziggler Full Match, Sami Zayn - KO In WWE Comic Book

- Above is the full match of then Intercontinental Champion Kevin Owens taking on Dolph Ziggler at Fastlane in 2016. Owens was able to hit the pop-up powerbomb to pick up the pinfall victory.

- WWE ran an article of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting their first storyline in a BOOM! Studios WWE comic book. The story will look at how their alliance came together on SmackDown and will be out in stores in June.

- As noted Samir Singh is currently out of action with a torn ACL. Singh went in for surgery in January, no timetable has been set, but it typically takes 6-9 months to recover from this injury. In the video below, Singh shows one of his rehab exercises as he works his way back to the ring.