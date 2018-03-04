Cris Cyborg On Ronda Rousey In WWE, John Cena To Appear On Late Show, UFC Legend With Mark Henry

- Above, UFC Champion Cris Cyborg spoke with TMZ Sports about if she had any interest in WWE. Right now, Cyborg is solely focused on UFC, but would consider it down the road. In regards to facing Ronda Rousey in WWE, Cyborg didn't sound so optimistic.

"I don't think this fight is going to happen," Cyborg said. "If she didn't fight me in MMA, I don't think she'll face me in WWE."

- John Cena is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday. Cena will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the second year in a row on March 24 and will be involved in the 6-Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler at next Sunday's Fastlane.

- Mark Henry teamed up with UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture at an "After School All-Stars" event for the Arnold Classic. Below is a photo of the two together.