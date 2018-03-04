Update On Ex-WWE Star Sunny (Tammy Sytch) Following Latest Arrest, New Shoot Interview Trailer

- Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny in WWE, remains incarcerated in Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, New Jersey after being arrested last Tuesday on charges of two counts of fugitive from justice and six counts of contempt of court. According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider on Sunday, an official at the facility said she is being held until Pennsylvania authorities arrive to extradite her back to Carbon County, Pennsylvania, where she is a wanted fugitive for violating the terms of her parole set in February 2017.

After that legal situation is resolved, Sytch will be extradited back to New Jersey to face her most recent charges.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that Sytch was arrested for DUI on two separate occasions a few weeks before her latest arrest. She had been on probation for three DUI arrests in 2015.

Sytch was arrested for DUI in New Jersey on Jan. 23 at 8:53 p.m. She was then involved in an automobile accident on Feb. 2 at 8:52 a.m. and cops say she fled the scene. Sytch was tracked down and cited for DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

She was then charged with failing to appear in court for either of the two arrests, which led to her arrest on Tuesday.

- On Saturday, Title Match Wrestling released the trailer for Tammy Sytch's latest shoot interview, Reflections with Tammy Sytch - Always Shining.

Here is the synopsis:

"WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch (Sunny) speaks candidly about her troubled road to peace, her arrests, battle with alcohol and her long road to recovery. Find out more about her relationships with Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and her beloved connection with the late Chris Candido. In true "Sunny" form the interview takes many unexpected twists and turns as we recount some of her most famous controversies. We recall past flames and maybe even take a peek into her phones photo album...? We delve into her foray into the adult film world as she sets the record straight and tells all that lead to that decision. She speaks on her Hall of Fame induction and what her feelings are on the current state of women in the business."

Source: PWInsider