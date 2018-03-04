NXT Star Suffers Knee Injury At Tonight's Live Event In Indianapolis (Photos)

Bobby Fish, who holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Kyle O'Reilly, sustained a knee injury at tonight's NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fish was teaming with O'Reilly against Heavy Machinery in an NXT Tag Team Championship Match when he suffered the injury, leading to match official Drake Wuertz throwing up the "X" signal after he rolled out of the ring.

Once outside the ring, Fish began clutching his knee. Medical personnel immediately tended to Fish and he was assisted to the backstage area.

Ref throws up the "X" it appears @theBobbyFish has a knee injury. #NXTIndy pic.twitter.com/dfC2Q2qFiF — Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) March 5, 2018

Bobby Fish just got injured ref threw the X up #nxtindy pic.twitter.com/DETeZbGTA4 — Rich Abbott (@RichieAbbottWTF) March 5, 2018

Undisputed era retains via Adam Cole interference. Fish never came back to the match. He at least can walk under his own power.#NXTIndy pic.twitter.com/Weuf4w5Ung — Patrick Alexander (@pstergos) March 5, 2018

According to a fan in attendance, Fish tweaked his knee and O'Reilly had to wrestle solo against Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. This led to Adam Cole running out to distract Dozovic, with O'Reilly securing a win with a roll up.