NXT Star Suffers Knee Injury At Tonight's Live Event In Indianapolis (Photos)

By Daniel Pena | March 04, 2018

Bobby Fish, who holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Kyle O'Reilly, sustained a knee injury at tonight's NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fish was teaming with O'Reilly against Heavy Machinery in an NXT Tag Team Championship Match when he suffered the injury, leading to match official Drake Wuertz throwing up the "X" signal after he rolled out of the ring.

Once outside the ring, Fish began clutching his knee. Medical personnel immediately tended to Fish and he was assisted to the backstage area.








According to a fan in attendance, Fish tweaked his knee and O'Reilly had to wrestle solo against Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. This led to Adam Cole running out to distract Dozovic, with O'Reilly securing a win with a roll up.

