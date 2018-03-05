WWE Extends Partnership With Snickers, WrestleMania 34 Block Party & 'Hungry' Campaign Announced

WWE announced the following today:

For the third consecutive year, Snickers will serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania 34, one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. WrestleMania, WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza, will take place Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and stream live around the world on WWE Network.

Snickers' presenting partnership of WrestleMania is highlighted by custom content produced by WWE for Snickers, which will feature Superstars and the brand's popular "'You're Not You When You're Hungry"' campaign. The creative will appear across WWE's global digital and social platforms, which includes the No. 1 sports channel and No. 2 channel overall in the world on YouTube, on the award-winning WWE Network, and on WWE's flagship TV programs -- Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE -- on USA Network, a long-standing Snickers partner.

As part of the agreement, Snickers will have promotional activity at WrestleMania Axxess – WWE's four-day, interactive fan festival, presence at WWE Live Events leading up to WrestleMania, retail promotions, as well as custom digital and social content, including a branded WWE.com and YouTube series hosted by WWE digital correspondent Cathy Kelley. Snickers will also leverage WWE's Instagram page, which has more than 14 million followers – the most of any major sport – with a sponsored Instagram story on the day of WrestleMania.

"We're thrilled to partner with WWE for a third consecutive year as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans," said Michael Italia, Senior Brand Manager, Snickers Brand. "The animated personalities of WWE cannot afford to be hungry in the ring, which makes our partnership that much more of an authentic extension of our 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. We're eager to connect with WWE's passionate fan base in person and across social media this year, as this event continues to grow in attendance and engagement."

"As one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, WrestleMania will again provide Snickers a global platform to deliver their award-winning 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign," said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Sales & Head of International. "Our continued WrestleMania partnership with Snickers is a result of innovative and entertaining collaborations that engaged our passionate fans worldwide."

Additionally, Snickers will be the presenting sponsor of the WrestleMania block party at Champions Square outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which is free and open to the public, and will include fun-filled entertainment areas with music, games and food.

Snickers is also currently conducting a retail sweepstakes on U.S. military bases that will give 25 winners free access to stream WrestleMania on WWE Network.

Last year, Snickers' WrestleMania 33 presenting partnership resulted in nearly three3 billion impressions for Snickers across WWE's global platforms, including video content integrations within Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE on USA Network, digital and social media, WWE Network, live events and retail appearances by WWE Superstars. WrestleMania 33 was the most-social event in WWE history, and set a new Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record of 75,245 fans, which led to the highest-grossing event in the stadium's history at $14.5 million.