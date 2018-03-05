Tyson Kidd And Natayla Talk About Their 'Unorthodox' And 'Nontraditional' Relationship

Currently, there are a few names on the WWE roster who are married to a fellow roster member of the company. Three of the most popular couples on the main roster are Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and Rusev and Lana. As shown on Total Divas, another WWE couple is Tyson Kidd and Natalya. The season of Total Divas in 2013 even documented the ups and downs on the road to the ceremony and exchanging of vows.

Yahoo! Lifestyle recently chronicled their journey to matrimony together, and how it all started. According to their accounts, Kidd and Natalya have known each for 27 years, meeting as young kids. One of Kidd's first interactions with Natalya is her "telling him off" during an interaction they had with each other. It was not love at first sight for Nattie, as it took more time to grow a fondness for Kidd. She recalls meeting him as a "scrawny kid" who was trying to put on an image of being a tough guy.

"For me, it wasn't love at first sight. It wasn't until I started learning how to wrestle that there was this connection with T.J. that changed everything," said Natalya. "He always would catch me, he'd always put himself on the line to make sure that I was safe, and when you're in the ring and you're learning how to wrestle, it's all about trust with your partner."

Because of knowing each other for so long and revolving themselves around the pro wrestling business, Natalya states that their relationship is "unorthodox" and "nontraditional."

"He never proposed," said Natalya. "I don't think we ever had a day off to have a wedding. Working at WWE was like, we land on Wednesday, we go to the gym on Thursday, we fly out on Friday. So it was like, do we have the wedding in Vegas at the little white chapel?" Kidd added, "I think we were together so long, we were basically married."

Natayla explained how being a part of Total Divas is the reason why they had an official ceremony and got married.

"[Total Divas] just took charge and they planned a wedding for us in five weeks."

Tyson Kidd and Natalya both agree that being around each other all the time in the WWE has actually strengthened their relationship. Surrounding each other all the time causes the two to "become like-minded, where you understand what the other [person] is possibly going through because you're probably either going through it or have gone through it," said Kidd.

Despite not loving Kidd at first sight, it is totally different now for Natalya.

"I just feel that same intense love for T.J. that I've always had. It's just never left me. It's truly love; it's an unorthodox love." Kidd added, "but it's love nonetheless."

Both commented on how it was great to reminisce about how they fell in love with each other.

Gracing the cover of #YAHOO today... check out this fun interview @TJWilson and I had the pleasure of doing ... all about how we met and how much TJ has put up with the entire Hart family to make this relationship work! #16years! ??????https://t.co/AX2suftTok pic.twitter.com/O555nuZy1o — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 1, 2018

Nat, if you keep posting pics of me wearing this shirt people are really going to think it's all I wear ????

Fun interview with Yahoo, always great to reminisce https://t.co/nHQzj1M1aB — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) March 1, 2018

